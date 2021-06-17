ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.10

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 70434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.