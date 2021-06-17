Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty makes up about 2.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,266. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

