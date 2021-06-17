Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AML shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The stock had a trading volume of 460,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 900.80 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.04.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

