Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.74. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 2,527 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $198,496. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.