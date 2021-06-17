Atb Cap Markets Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Underperform

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $5.89 on Monday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 734.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

