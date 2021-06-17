Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 4.8%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $261.69 and last traded at $260.40. Approximately 54,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,437,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

