ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

ATSAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.