AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Cut by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440,803 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.88. 354,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.