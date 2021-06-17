Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $3.99. Audacy shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 160 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $605.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

