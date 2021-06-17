Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.72.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,196,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

