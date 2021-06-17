Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.30. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

