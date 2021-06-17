Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $26.09

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.06. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 1,369 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

