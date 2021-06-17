Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 330,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

