Aviva PLC Has $156.29 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,120 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $156,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $115.04 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $327.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

