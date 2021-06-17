Aviva PLC Has $289.13 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,135 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $289,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.15. The stock had a trading volume of 114,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

