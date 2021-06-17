Aviva PLC Has $87.54 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $87,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Broadcom by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.88. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

