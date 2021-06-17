Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $62,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

