Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Shares Up 5.3%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.90. 11,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 25,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $144.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

