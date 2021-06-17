Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd purchased 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

