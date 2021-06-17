Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,301 shares.The stock last traded at $27.48 and had previously closed at $28.26.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.
The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.