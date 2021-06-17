Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.87% from the stock’s previous close.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE AZRE opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.