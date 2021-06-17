Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.98. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1,761 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

