Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.98. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1,761 shares changing hands.
The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.
AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
