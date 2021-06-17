B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 72,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,853. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.72. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.