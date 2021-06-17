B. Riley Weighs in on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

