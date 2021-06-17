Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.56 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $12.65 or 0.00033509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $121.29 million and $8.56 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.00762625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,591,001 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.