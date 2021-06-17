Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.30. 132,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,647,708. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

