Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155,200 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 5.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $54,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Baidu by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.15. 166,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,708. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

