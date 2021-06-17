Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,303 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.08 on Thursday, reaching $2,436.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,326.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

