Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $110.08 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $110,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,517,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $12.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,192. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

