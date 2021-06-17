Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 280,115 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $155,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 220,917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,064. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.