Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $127,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

