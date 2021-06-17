Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,123 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Align Technology worth $98,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN traded up $11.98 on Thursday, hitting $611.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,086. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.11 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

