Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,692. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.