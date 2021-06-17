Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $20.53 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $154.09. 267,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

