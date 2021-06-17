Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $279.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 316.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $421.70. The stock had a trading volume of 180,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $300.11 and a one year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

