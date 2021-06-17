Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,554 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 1.31% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.39. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.