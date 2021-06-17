Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.50. 116,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

