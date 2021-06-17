Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 409,740 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 227.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $47,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

