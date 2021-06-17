Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 14,878 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.92. 118,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The company has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.