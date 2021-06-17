Banco Macro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,143 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average daily volume of 583 call options.
Banco Macro stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
