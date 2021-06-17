Banco Macro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,143 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average daily volume of 583 call options.

Banco Macro stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.