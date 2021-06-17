Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $116.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $116.70 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $472.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $558.70 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.