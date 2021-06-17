Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of BAND opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $15,268,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

