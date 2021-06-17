Bank of Hawaii Buys 244 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

USB stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,989. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

