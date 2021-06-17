Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,414.62. 91,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,322.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.