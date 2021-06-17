Bank of Hawaii Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

