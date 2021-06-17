Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,911 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

CRM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.86. 329,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $178.01 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.