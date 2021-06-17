Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.75. 3,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,828. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.