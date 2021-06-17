Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,051 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.