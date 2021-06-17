Bank of Hawaii Sells 126 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Booking were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $8.67 on Thursday, reaching $2,306.90. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,347.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 134.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

