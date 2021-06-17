Bank of Hawaii Sells 150 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,027.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $154.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

